LAGOS, June 11 Shaibu Amodu, who had nine different spells as coach of Nigeria, has died suddenly, the country's football federation said on Saturday.

Amodu, 58, was the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) technical director and his death came days after that of former national team captain and coach Stephen Keshi on Tuesday from a suspected heart attack.

The NFF said Amodu complained of chest pains on Friday night and passed away in his sleep.

All but two of Amodu's nine different spells as coach of Nigeria were as a caretaker after working as an assistant to a myriad of expatriate trainers.

Amodu qualified Nigeria for the 2002 World Cup finals but was fired just months before the tournament in Asia after only reaching the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup.

He also led Nigeria to the 2010 World Cup finals but was axed in favour of Sven-Goran Eriksson. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)