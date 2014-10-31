(Recasts after confirmation of Keshi return)

CAPE TOWN Oct 31 Stephen Keshi is officially back as coach of Nigeria and on Friday named a squad of 25 for the must-win African Nations Cup qualifiers against Congo and South Africa in November.

The news was confirmed by Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye.

Keshi had admitted agonising over whether to return to the post from which he was sacked earlier this month by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), who placed in charge a consortium of coaches led by technical director Shaibu Amodu.

But following the reported intervention of the country's president Goodluck Jonathan this week, and a request from Amodu himself, the 52-year-old Keshi has agreed to return.

He immediately offered a recall to Villarreal striker Ikechukwu Uche, who has not played for the national team since helping the Super Eagles win the final of the Nations Cup in South Africa in January 2013.

Uche is among 25 players who will report for duty in Abuja on Nov. 9 for the away fixture in Pointe Noire against Congo six days later, and the home clash with South Africa in Uyo on Nov. 19.

The 3-1 victory over Sudan in his last game in charge on Oct. 15 leaves the side four points behind leaders South Africa and three behind second-placed Congo in their qualification group.

The top two sides, as well as the best third-place finisher, advance to the finals in Morocco.

Keshi, a former captain of the national team, led the side to the 2013 Nations Cup title in South Africa and also helped the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Brazil this year, where they reached the second round before losing to France. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Steve Tongue)