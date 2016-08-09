Aug 9 German manager Gernot Rohr has signed a two-year deal to become technical adviser to the Nigeria national team, the African country's football federation said on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old has extensive experience of African football after stints with Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso, and will work alongside Salisu Yusuf, who was named as the NFF's head coach in July.

"The committee was impressed with Mr. Rohr's profile and current activities for the German Football Federation (DFB)," the vice chairman of the NFF's Technical Committee Ahmed Yusuf Fresh told the federation's website.

"He was very positive, showed great interest in the job, is ready and willing to live in Nigeria," he continued, "and swayed the committee with his calmness, good knowledge of the African terrain, focus and maturity."

Nigeria have twice failed to qualify for the Nations Cup since winning the continental title in 2013 and have not had a permanent coach since former international Sunday Oliseh left the post in February.

The NFF had been close to appointing French manager Paul Le Guen in July but failed to reach an agreement with the former Olympique Lyonnais coach. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)