June 7 Nigeria made nine changes to their squad for the Confederations Cup from the one that won the African Nations Cup in February as coach Stephen Keshi continued his policy of promoting inexperienced youngsters on Friday.

The list, released by the Nigerian Football Federation, includes four uncapped players plus five more who made a first international appearance just over a week ago in a friendly against Mexico.

Keshi has a settled look about his defence but has made a host of changes in other departments with Victor Moses and Emmanuel Emenike, who played key parts in the surprise Nations Cup Success in South Africa, unavailable.

Captain Joseph Yobo, dropped during the African Nations Cup, is left out as his international career looks to be at an end, while the likes of Peter Odemwingie and Obafemi Martins were again overlooked.

Keshi was pilloried by local media before the Nations Cup for choosing inexperienced, home-based players but since winning the continental championship has silenced the critics.

Nigeria are in Group B along with Tahiti, Uruguay and Spain for the Confederations Cup, which runs from June 15 to 30.

Before heading to Brazil, they travel to Namibia for a World Cup qualifier in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: 23-Chigozie Agbim (Enugu Rangers), 16-Austin Ejide (Hapoel Beer Sheva), 1-Vincent Enyeama (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Defenders: 5-Efe Ambrose (Celtic), 21-Francis Benjamin (Heartland FC), 3-Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Braga), 6-Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), 12-Solomon Kwambe, 2-Godfrey Oboabona (both Sunshine Stars), 22-Kenneth Omeruo (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders: 18-Emeka Eze (Enugu Rangers), 10-John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), 13-Fegor Ogude (Valerenga), 4-John Ogu (Academica Coimbra), 17-Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), 19-Sunday Mba (Enugu Rangers)

Forwards: 9-Joseph Akpala (Werder Bremen), 15-Michael Babatunde (FC Kryvbas), 11-Muhammad Gambo (Kano Pillars), 8-Brown Ideye (Dynamo Kiev), 7-Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), 20-Nnamdi Oduamadi (Varese), 14-Anthony Ujah (FC Cologne) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Durban; Editing by Sonia Oxley)