LONDON Oct 10 Nigel Worthington said on Monday
he will stand down as Northern Ireland manager after their final
Euro 2012 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland are second from bottom in their qualifying
group and their hopes of reaching the European Championship in
Ukraine and Poland next June were extinguished following
Friday's 2-1 home defeat by Estonia.
Worthington, who was appointed in June 2007, also presided
over an unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup
in South Africa.
"I feel it is only right to give the Association and players
the opportunity and time to move forward and that is why I have
decided that Tuesday night's game will be my last in charge,"
former Northern Ireland player and Norwich City boss Worthington
said in a statement.
"It has been a pleasure and I would like to wish the Irish
Football Association all the best for the future; and to the
supporters who have been fantastic throughout."
Former coach Lawrie Sanchez has expressed an interest in
returning to the job.
