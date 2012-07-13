OSLO, July 13 Police investigating match-fixing
allegations in Norway arrested three more players on Friday,
bringing the total in custody to four, the Norwegian football
association (NFF) said.
"We note that the case continues to grow in scope and we are
glad that the police are now doing everything they can to get
the facts on the table," NFF secretary general Kjetil Siem was
quoted as saying on the NFF website (www.fotball.no).
"That is in the interests of football, regardless of what
the conclusion will be. I would again remind you that no-one is
convicted, although this development in the matter is very
serious."
The arrests came as police continued investigations into the
possibility that three matches outside of Norway's top flight
had been rigged. Of the players arrested, three were from Follo
FK club with the other representing Asker.
"We must let the police do their job and focus also on what
we can do to help," NFF president Yngve Hallen told the FA's
website. "This evil shall not be allowed to destroy the football
and sport."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)