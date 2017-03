OSLO Jan 3 Former USA and Egypt coach Bob Bradley has been put in charge of the Norwegian top-flight side Stabaek, the club announced on Friday.

"Trying to set the bar as high as possible, working with the idea that now we want to win the league, we want to win the cup - this is what football is all about," the 55-year-old American told the club's website (www.stabak.no).

Bradley had a long career in American college and professional soccer before taking over the USA's national team in 2006.

He led them to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where his team topped their group before being knocked out by Ghana.

He left the post in 2011 and took over as Egypt coach but his team failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.