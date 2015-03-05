OSLO, March 5 Norwegian side Brann Bergen's efforts to bounce back from last season's relegation were dealt a serious blow when the club's newly-elected chairman resigned after just over an hour in the job.

Board members elected former manager Kjell Tennfjord to the post of chairman at the club's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

They declined, however, to follow the election committee's recommendation for a completely new board, voting instead for a sitting member to be returned for another term, prompting Tennfjord and three other committee members to step down.

"Integrity has always been an important concept for me, loyalty too," Tennfjord told the AGM.

With most of the new committee stepping down little more than an hour after Tennfjord's election, an extraordinary general meeting will be held ahead of the club's first second-tier game away to Fredrikstad on April 6.