Jan 19 Sandefjord will occasionally wear a camouflage-patterned kit they say will show their fighting spirit when the club return to the Norwegian top-flight this year for the first time since 2010.

"It's special. We want to show that we are ready for the battle," marketing manager Frank Lindahl told the local newspaper Sandefjords Blad.

It will be the club's third-choice kit. They will wear a new blue and red design for home matches, and white for most of their away games.

Not all fans are happy with the choices and some have taken to the Facebook page of kit manufacturer Macron to express their reservations about the military kit, as well as the change from traditional blue to blue and red.

"Military pattern on a football jersey? No thanks, it's really tacky," posted one irate supporter.

Managed by former Blackburn Rovers and Derby County midfielder Lars Bohinen, Sandefjord kick off their campaign at home to Bodo/Glimt on April 6. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)