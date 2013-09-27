Sept 27 Norway's Egil "Drillo" Olsen will be replaced by Per-Mathias Hogmo as coach of the national soccer team, according to media reports on Friday.

Norwegian state radio NRK said a decision was taken to offer Hogmo, currently coaching Swedish club Djurgarden, the job at a board meeting on Thursday and that he would travel to Oslo on Friday to meet with the Norwegian football association.

The 53-year-old Hogmo has reportedly turned down a three-year contract extension at Djurgarden who drew 2-2 in the Stockholm derby against AIK on Thursday.

Olsen, who signed a three-year deal which expires after the 2014 World Cup, said this year that the contract would be his last as a coach.

Norway are locked in a four-way battle for second place in World cup qualifying Group E. They have amassed 11 points, two behind Iceland, one adrift of Slovenia and one ahead of Albania with two matches left. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)