Nov 25 Goalkeeper Orjan Haskjold Nyland was the hero as second-tier side Hodd shocked top-flight Tromso to win the Norwegian cup final on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Nyland made a string of stunning saves in normal time as Hodd held a slender one-goal lead, but Tromso equalised through Saliou Ciss with three minutes remaining to force extra time.

There were no more goals in the extra period and the game went to penalties, where Nyland saved Tromso's third effort and saw their fourth fly wide.

Andreas Rekdal took the final spot kick for Hodd, firing home to give the club their first cup final victory and the chance to qualify for next season's Europa League. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)