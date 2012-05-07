May 7 Stabaek will play in next season's Europa League preliminary round after Norway won UEFA's fair play competition, the country's FA said on Monday.

Norway topped the table ahead of Finland and Netherlands and all three countries have been awarded an extra Europa League qualifying spot.

Stabaek finished fourth in their national fair play table last season and the three teams ahead of them had already clinched places in European competition. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Tony Jimenez)