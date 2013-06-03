OSLO, June 3 - A bold attempt by four Norway under-21 players to sing their way into business class on a flight ended in failure when their vocal talents left the cabin crew reaching for ear plugs.

With the team travelling from Oslo to Tel Aviv via Istanbul for the European under-21 Championship, they found themselves cramped in economy class on a Turkish Airlines flight with little leg room to spare.

Noticing that business class on the flight was empty, the quartet tried to convince the air hostesses to upgrade them by singing.

"We tried to start a song in Turkish but it didn't really work," midfielder Harmeet Singh told newspaper Verdens Gang of their unsuccessful musical efforts. "We were told to return to economy class."

Forward Flamur Kastrati blamed a lack of vocal talent.

"The charm worked, but not the singing voice," he said.

Having qualified for the finals for the first time since 1998, the Norwegians will face Italy, England and hosts Israel in Group A of the eight-team tournament, which begins on Wednesday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Justin Palmer)