Oct 21 Jarl Andre Storbaek scored a last-minute equaliser as Stromsgodset prevented Molde from returning to the top of the Norwegian championship with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Rosenborg, who won 2-0 at home to Sandnes on Friday, stay top on 52 points, ahead of Molde on goal difference with four games left to play.

Stromsgodset, who are three points further back in third place, had started brightly, until a mix-up let in Jo Inge Berget to open the scoring for Molde against his old club.

The visitors looked like hanging on for victory before Storbaek thumped home a left-footed shot in the 90th minute to equalise. It was the defender's first league goal since 2009.

"We're still in the title race, everything can happen," Stromsgodset manager Ronny Deila told newspaper Verdens Gang. "But if we'd lost today, all hope was gone."

The top two play each other at Molde's Aker stadium next weekend, with Rosenborg taking on Stromsgodset the following week.

Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said next week's match would not decide the title.

"It won't be a series final between us and Rosenborg. If we had won here today, then maybe," he told reporters. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in London; editing by Toby Davis)