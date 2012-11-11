Nov 11 Molde were crowned champions of Norway with a game to spare as substitute Daniel Chukwu's header gave them a 1-0 victory over Honefoss and Stromsgodset suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Sandnes Ulf.

The victory over Honefoss gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 59 points and an unassailable four-point lead over Stromsgodset. It was the former Manchester United striker's second title in his two seasons at the helm at Molde.

At the Aker Stadion, Molde forward Chukwu, a half-time substitute for Davy Angan, headed a corner in at the far post on the hour mark.

The title race looked likely to go to the wire as Stromsgodset midfielder Abdisalam Ibrahim, on loan from Manchester City, gave his side a first-half lead against relegation-threatened Sandnes Ulf.

But weak defending at set pieces meant Stromsgodset conceded second-half goals to Christian Gytkjaer and Avni Pepa, both from corners, snuffing out their hopes. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing By Alison Wildey)