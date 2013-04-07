April 7 Defending Norwegian champions Molde are rooted to the bottom of the table after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost their third straight game to be the only side yet to register a point.

Despite the surprisingly bad start, former Norway and Manchester United striker Solskjaer said his team could still save their season.

"We're going to continue working in the same way we have been, and the performances and results will be better," Solskjaer told reporters following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Brann Bergen.

"I am happy with the squad I have and I'm confident I have the players to turn this around."

Solskjaer said that after two title-winning seasons, luck had temporarily turned against his side after they lost by a single goal in each of their first three games.

"To compare, we had 12 wins by a single goal last year. That's why we know we can turn matches in our favour. We should be able to do that," he added

With a manager sometimes suggested as a successor to Alex Ferguson at United, the poor start has come as a shock to fans who started the season hoping for a third straight title.

No side has ever won Norway's top flight after losing their opening three games of the season.

In contrast, rivals Rosenborg have blazed into the lead in the Tippeligaen, winning their first three games while scoring nine goals without conceding. On Sunday the Trondheim team won 4-0 at Sogndal.