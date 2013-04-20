OSLO, April 20 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde secured their first point of the season at the fifth attempt with a 1-1 draw at Odd on Saturday but the 2012 Norwegian champions remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

"I lost count of how many chances we had today," former Manchester United and Norway striker Solskjaer told Norwegian radio station NRK.

"I'm pleased with the performance, I think it gave the team self-confidence."

The champions, who have never won at Odd, were seeking to avoid a fifth successive defeat in their Tippeligaen campaign. No side has ever stayed up after losing their opening five games.

Surprise league leaders Aalesund will be looking for their fifth win in five games when they host eighth-placed Tromso on Sunday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Sonia Oxley)