Nov 3 Norway's Tippeligaen will be decided on the final day of the season after Rosenborg's 2-1 victory over Viking Stavanger and a scoreless draw for rivals Stromsgodset on Sunday kept the race for the title alive.

Stromsgodset, who lead the competition with 60 points, face Haugesund at home in their final game next week, while Rosenborg, who are one point behind, end their season away to Lillestrom.

Stromsgodset went into the second-last round of matches needing a victory to be sure of securing the title, but they suffered a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Tromso.

Rosenborg took the chance to make up ground on their title rivals, with Tobias Mikkelsen creating the opening goal for Alexander Soderlund after nine minutes, before scoring one of his own just before the hour mark.

Rosenborg they had to endure a nervy end to the game after Viking's Trond Olsen pulled a goal back with a cool finish after 68 minutes.

Given their inferior goal difference, Rosenborg will need a win in their final game and a favour from third-placed Haugesund, who could hand them the title if they don't capitulate to Stromsgodset.

The final round of matches will be played on Nov. 10. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Josh Reich)