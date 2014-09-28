OSLO, Sept 28 Odd Grenland were gifted two own goals as they hammered Brann Bergen 4-0 on Sunday, but they remain 11 points behind runaway Norwegian league leaders Molde who won 2-1 at home to Bodo Glimt a day earlier and can clinch the title next week.

Odd took the lead when Brann's Azar Karadas put the ball into his own net on the half-hour mark, and Frode Johnsen doubled the advantage after 66 minutes.

A few minutes later Brann centre back Daniel Mojsov conceded a harsh penalty, which was converted by Herolind Shala, and the defender rounded off a miserable outing by netting his side's second own goal in the dying minutes.

Harmeet Singh's late penalty for Molde after a moment of madness from Bodo Glimt keeper Pavel Londak kept the leaders on course for the title as they won 2-1 on Saturday to take an 11-point lead at the top with five games left to play.

With the game tied at 1-1, Londak received a straight red card after upending Molde substitute Tommy Hoiland in the box, and reserve keeper Lasse Staw could only watch as Singh thumped home the winner from the penalty spot.

With Molde on 62 points and Odd on 51, Molde could win the title if they win next Saturday's late game away to Viking, provided Odd drop points away to Aalesund earlier that day.

Brann's poor showing puts them back in relegation trouble and second from bottom on 23 points, a point behind Sogndal and Haugesund. Sandnes Ulf are bottom on 18 points. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)