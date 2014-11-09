OSLO Nov 9 Struggling Brann Bergen will feature in the Norwegian promotion/relegation playoffs despite winning 3-2 at Haugesund on Sunday while Sogndal fell through the trap door on the final day of the season.

Brann now play Bareum for the chance to meet Tromso or Mjondalen in the playoff final that decides which team will be in the top flight next term.

Sogndal needed to beat Stabaek to have any hope of staying up but lost 2-0 at home to finish second from bottom on 24 points, five behind Brann and two ahead of bottom club Sandnes Ulf.

Having claimed their third title in four years with four games to spare, Molde beat Odd Grenland 2-0 to finish on 71 points. They will enter the second qualifying round of next year's Champions League.

Rosenborg Trondheim hammered Stromsgodset 4-1 to secure second spot on 60 points, two ahead of Odd. Both sides are set to enter the qualifying stages for the Europa League.

The 2013 champions Stromsgodset, whose 15-year-old attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard looks likely to move abroad after an electrifying season, finished fourth and missed out on Europe. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Steve Tongue)