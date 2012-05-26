OSLO May 26 England launched the Roy Hodgson era with a solid 1-0 victory in Norway on Saturday as the new coach assessed some of the players who will serve him at Euro 2012 next month.

Hodgson, appointed on May 1 with little time to prepare for the tournament, watched on as Ashley Young's well-taken early goal proved enough to secure victory against a willing, but limited Norway side.

Manchester United's Young struck after nine minutes, displaying a silky touch to embarrass defender Brede Hangerland before finding the corner of the net with a low shot.

A low-key contest, with England missing their Chelsea contingent, fizzled out as a spectacle with Norway's best attempt an inswinging corner from Morten Gamst Pedersen that struck England keeper Robert Green's near post.

Hodgson gave a debut to Arsenal teenager Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a second-half substitute after midfielder Gareth Barry limped off with a groin strain.

England's final warm-up match is against Belgium on Wednesday at Wembley.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Ed Osmond)