* Young strike gives Hodgson win
* Manager happy after first game
OSLO, May 26 England launched the Roy Hodgson
era with a solid 1-0 victory in Norway on Saturday as the new
coach assessed some of the players who will serve him at Euro
2012 next month.
Hodgson, appointed on May 1 with little time to prepare for
the tournament, watched on as Ashley Young's well-taken early
goal proved enough to secure victory against a willing but
limited Norway side.
"It was a marvellous start to my career as England manager
because it's not often Norway lose at home," Hodgson told ITV
after England's first win in Norway for 32 years.
"It was a great start for us. I was bit worried about the
fatigue factor. People having been doing so much to impress me
that I was worried that they may have left something behind on
the training pitch.
"Young and (Andy) Carroll have proved they can do that job.
At times we should have been more positive and got it up to them
a bit sooner. That's something we've got to work on. But
hopefully by the time Euro 2012 comes around we will have worked
on that.
Hodgson was cautious about injury problems picked up during
the match.
"I think Scott (Parker's) ok but Gareth Barry worries me a
little bit more because he felt his groin so he will have to go
for a scan. If it's a serious injury it's something for me to
seriously to think about.
"You don't lay foundations in three days. I just think it
was a very positive start to my time as manager and it keeps us
going until the next game."
Manchester United's Young struck after nine minutes,
displaying a silky touch to embarrass defender Brede Hangerland
before finding the corner of the net with a low shot.
A low-key contest, with England missing their Chelsea
contingent, fizzled out as a spectacle with Norway's best
attempt an inswinging corner from Morten Gamst Pedersen that
struck England keeper Robert Green's near post.
Hodgson gave a debut to Arsenal teenager Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain as a second-half substitute after midfielder
Gareth Barry limped off with a groin strain.
England's final warm-up match is against Belgium on
Wednesday at Wembley.
