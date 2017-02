Nov 18 Champions Molde ended the Norwegian league season with a 2-0 win over Fredrikstad on Sunday to condemn their opponents to relegation.

Fredrikstad needed a victory to have any hope of staying up, but conceded two late goals as they dropped out of the top flight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde finished on 62 points, four more than they achieved when they won the league for the first time in 2011.

Stromsgodset beat already-relegated Stabaek 3-1 to finish second on 58 points and earn a place in the Europa League qualifiers, where they will be joined by third-placed Rosenborg who finished three points further back. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing By Alison Wildey)