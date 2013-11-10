OSLO Nov 10 Two goals by Ola Kamara and one each from Stefan Johansen and Oyvind Storflor sparked scenes of wild jubilation as Stromsgodset beat Haugesund 4-0 to win the Norwegian title on Sunday.

Stromsgodset started the day one point ahead of Rosenborg and knew a home win would secure them a first title since 1970 and only the second in their history.

Rivals Rosenborg did what they could to take the race down to the wire by taking an early two-goal lead away to Lillestrom, as Stromsgodset struggled during a goalless first half.

But when Kamara started the party with a cool finish eight minutes into the second half, there was no looking back.

Nine minutes later Johansen doubled the advantage with a superb solo goal, and in the 69th minute Storflor steered in a third to put the match - and the title - beyond doubt.

Kamara put the icing on the cake when his deft left-footed finish looped over the goalkeeper and into the net for an emphatic win.

Stromsgodset, who finished the season on 63 points, one ahead of Rosenborg, will enter the second qualifying round of next season's Champions League.

Runners-up Rosenborg and Haugesund, who finished 11 points further back in third place, now head for the Europa league, joining at the second and first qualifying rounds respectively.

At the other end of the table, Tromso and Honefoss were both relegated as they suffered away defeats to Brann and Tromso respectively.

Sarpsborg 08, coached by former Premier League striker Brian Deane, won 1-0 away to Viking Stavanger and must now play a qualifier against a second-tier side from the Adeccoligaen to maintain their top-flight status. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Wildey)