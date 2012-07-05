OSLO, July 5 Rosenborg Trondheim striker Steffen
Iversen has been fined 7,500 Norwegian krones ($1,200) for
making a finger gesture to Valerenga fans during a match in May.
"The committee noted he had been provoked but as a role
model to younger players he “had a responsibility to act in a
professional manner," the Norwegian FA said in a statement.
The former international played for Valerenga earlier in his
career.
Iversen, 35, who also had spells in England with Tottenham
Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, was capped
79 times by Norway.
($1 = 6.0078 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Tony Jimenez)