May 30 Norway's record lottery winner has splashed some of his prize money on a 25 percent share of a soccer defender so that his struggling local club can hold on to the player.

Yngvar Borgesen, who recently won more than 102 million Norwegian crowns on the Eurojackpot lottery, put up 2.5 million crowns so that Odd Grenland could keep promising defender Fredrik Semb Berge, according to newspaper Verdens Gang.

"I sat and thought about what I could do locally, and the answer was Odd. They have a good profile and mean a lot for the local community," Borgesen told the newspaper.

Odd Grenland, who are 14th in Norway's 16-team top flight, said in a statement that in return for his investment Borgesen would receive 25 percent of any future transfer sum for Semb Berge, who made his senior international debut for Norway in January against South Africa.

The player told Verdens Gang: "He's a very nice guy who thought it was good to help, so I think this is positive. It means that Odd can get more money for me and that they don't have to sell me at any price." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Clare Fallon)