OSLO, July 8 A Norwegian second division match was called off shortly before kickoff on Sunday after the authorities suspected efforts had been made to fix the result.

The Norwegian FA (NFF) ruled the game between Ullensaker/Kisa and Ham Kam in the Adeccoligean (second tier) should not be played, issuing a statement saying it had "received information" which gave it reason to suspect the outcome was fixed.

"The NFF has received information that gives grounds to investigate whether there may have been an attempt to manipulate the result in connection with this match.

"Although the NFF cannot determine that it is match-fixing, the information makes further investigation necessary."

The FA also said it was investigating circumstances surrounding the third division game between Ostsiden IL and Follo FK played in the city of Fredrikstad, after the latter club made them aware of suspicious activity in relation to the game.

Ostsiden won 4-3 on June 24 after trailing 3-0 at one stage.

The FA said there was nothing to suggest that the clubs themselves were involved in organized manipulation of the result.

The FA's secretary general Kjetil Siem is quoted as saying in the statement: "We are pleased that Follo FK reacted quickly, and contacted us. We have also had dialogue with the police. Match-fixing is the worst thing that can affect football.

"We will now evaluate making a complaint to the police.

"It is too early to determine whether irregularities occurred or not and to what extent. But on the basis of the information we now have, there is reason to take the situation very seriously," he told the NFF website (www.fotball.no).

