By Philip O'Connor
| OSLO, July 11
OSLO, July 11 Norway's soccer and public
authorities have joined forces after the country was this week
rocked by match-fixing allegations.
The Norwegian FA (NFF) and players' union plus politicians
and police are all trying to get to grips with the scandal amid
an investigation into concerns two domestic games were fixed.
“"There is no doubt that match-fixing is a devastating
problem to sport when it occurs, and that it threatens the whole
foundation which sport rests on," Norway's culture minister
Anniken Huitfeldt told Reuters by e-mail.
Police are probing allegations that two games on June 24
were fixed with Ostsiden IL coming from 3-0 down to win 4-3
against Follo FK while Asker beat Frigg 7-1.
Follo FK told the FA they suspected their game was fixed and
began an internal investigation.
The FA then took the unprecedented step of cancelling the
game between Ullensaker/Kisa and Ham Kam. The day after that
match was scheduled, the NFF made an official complaint to
police in Oslo and a criminal investigation began.
“"We have talked to some witnesses at the clubs and one
player, and we are going to ask more witnesses to
quality-control the information we have got from the NFF and
Follo," chief investigator Gro Smogeli told Reuters.
Smogeli added that she had also been in contact with police
in Sweden.
"GOOD MONEY"
In the wake of the investigation, former Southampton
defender Claus Lundekvam told Norwegian broadcaster NRK he was
involved in betting on aspects of games that he had control over
during his time in the English Premier League.
Lundekvam, who played 53 games for Norwegian club Brann
before moving to England in 1996, said he made “"good money"
betting with others on incidents such as the time of the first
throw-in or the first yellow card during games he played in.
On Wednesday, Valerengen coach Martin Andresen, who plays
for Follo FK in his spare time, told the Dagens Naringsliv
newspaper he gambled on a Spanish league game after a tip-off
from a player at one of the clubs involved that his team would
lose.
Joachim Waltin, president of the Norwegian Players' Union,
told Reuters gambling is a growing problem in the sport and his
organisation was working with the NFF and the police to inform
their members about the dangers.
“"I think it's a problem here. We don't know how many but
we've seen it in the last few years. We've seen a couple of
players telling their stories about their problems.
“"It's easier for them to ask for help and we can assist
them in certain situations. With young players with money going
through their hands and too much spare time outside of training,
it's always a risk."
Waltin said there were clear rules about gambling that
players have to follow and he had little time for those who
gamble on their own results at home or abroad.
“"Our attitude towards this is that we don't like it and we
don't want it in Norwegian football, or in other countries."
NO POSTPONEMENTS
Police, politicians and the NFF are reviewing how they
handle gambling and match-fixing to stop future incidents but
the NFF said it was unlikely to postpone any more games.
“"I think in the future we will not stop the match,"
Norwegian FA president Yngve Hallen told Reuters, “"but we will
give information to the referee, the (match) delegate and the
clubs, and say that we suspect that this match has been fixed,
and that we will be monitoring this match even more closely."
“"It is difficult to judge how widespread the problem is in
Norway or internationally," said minister Huitfeldt, who has
initiated a national action plan to combat match-fixing.
"“My view is that one incident of match-fixing is one too
many."
Gamblers at a betting shop in central Oslo seemed
unperturbed by the allegations.
Asked if the match-fixing scandal would affect his betting,
Yavuz Erkan said it was highly unlikely.
"“No, no, it's not like there's match-fixing in every game,"
he told Reuters at one of the counters owned by the Norwegian
gambling monopoly, Norsk Tipping.
“"Besides, sometimes I win, regardless of the games being
fixed," he smiled.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)