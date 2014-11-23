OSLO Nov 23 Goals from Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Mohamed Elyounoussi gave Molde a 2-0 victory over Odd Grenland in Sunday's Norwegian Cup final, securing the second part of a domestic double after they romped to victory in the league.

Gulbrandsen broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute of a tight, even game following a solo raid. His chance looked to have gone when he took a poor touch in the box, but the forward recovered to thump the ball home, celebrating with a somersault.

Elyounoussi put the result beyond doubt as fulltime approached, slotting home after Odd goalkeeper Andre Hansen spilled a routine free kick and his defence failed to clear the danger.

"This has been the dream for us the whole year and finally we have managed it," goalscorer Gulbrandsen told reporters as he and his team mates celebrated becoming the first Norwegian side to win the domestic double since Rosenborg in 2003.

Molde won the league by 11 points. (Writing By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Mark Meadows)