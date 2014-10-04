OSLO Oct 4 Molde claimed a third Norwegian top-flight title in four years after goals by Harmeet Singh and Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson helped them come from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Viking Stavanger on Saturday.

The runaway leaders went into the game knowing that victory would see them crowned champions after second-placed Odd Grenland had earlier conceded an injury-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Aalesund.

Molde trailed after eight minutes when Vidar Nisjas scored for Stavanger but Singh levelled with a penalty on the hour and Iceland international Sigurdarson, on loan from English second tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers, grabbed the winner in the 78th minute.

"It is indescribable," Singh told reporters. "I love the way we turned this match around -- it shows we have team spirit."

Molde have an unassailable 13-point lead at the top of the table with four games left. Odd have 52 points with Rosenborg Trondheim on 48 and 2013 champions Stromsgodset in fourth place on 43.

The 2014 champions also won the league in 2011 and 2012 under former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coach who recently parted ways with English second tier club Cardiff City. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Tony Jimenez)