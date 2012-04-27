April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Friday.
Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 3 0 12 6 12
-------------------------
2 Tromso 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
3 Stromsgodset IF 5 3 1 1 10 8 10
-------------------------
4 Sogndal 5 2 3 0 7 1 9
-------------------------
5 Honefoss BK 5 2 3 0 6 2 9
6 Molde 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
7 FK Haugesund 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
8 Viking Stavanger 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
9 Aalesund 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
9 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
11 Fredrikstad 5 1 2 2 8 6 5
12 Sandnes Ulf 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
13 Odd Grenland 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
14 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
16 Stabaek 5 0 1 4 2 12 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 28
Lillestrom v Stromsgodset IF (1400)
Fredrikstad v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600)
Tromso v HÃnefoss BK (1600)
Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sogndal v Molde (1800)
Sunday, April 29
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)