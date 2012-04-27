April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Norwegian championship on Friday. Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 3 0 12 6 12 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 3 Stromsgodset IF 5 3 1 1 10 8 10 ------------------------- 4 Sogndal 5 2 3 0 7 1 9 ------------------------- 5 Honefoss BK 5 2 3 0 6 2 9 6 Molde 5 3 0 2 7 7 9 7 FK Haugesund 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 8 Viking Stavanger 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 9 Aalesund 6 1 4 1 6 7 7 9 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 11 Fredrikstad 5 1 2 2 8 6 5 12 Sandnes Ulf 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 13 Odd Grenland 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 14 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 16 Stabaek 5 0 1 4 2 12 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 28 Lillestrom v Stromsgodset IF (1400) Fredrikstad v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600) Tromso v HÃnefoss BK (1600) Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1600) Sogndal v Molde (1800) Sunday, April 29 Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)