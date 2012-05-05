May 5 Result and standings from Norwegian
championship match on Saturday:
Odd Grenland 2 Tromso 2
Played on Friday, May 4
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Stabaek 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 11 8 13
3 Sogndal 6 3 3 0 9 2 12
-------------------------
4 Tromso 7 3 3 1 9 6 12
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
6 Honefoss BK 6 2 4 0 6 2 10
7 Valerenga Oslo 6 3 1 2 8 8 10
8 Molde 6 3 0 3 8 9 9
9 Sandnes Ulf 6 2 2 2 11 13 8
10 Odd Grenland 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
11 Aalesund 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
12 Viking Stavanger 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
13 Fredrikstad 6 1 2 3 11 10 5
14 Brann Bergen 6 1 0 5 8 12 3
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
16 Stabaek 7 0 1 6 3 17 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 6
FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v HÃnefoss BK (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Sogndal (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Fredrikstad (1600)
Molde v Aalesund (1800)
Monday, May 7
Brann Bergen v Viking Stavanger (1700)
