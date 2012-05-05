May 5 Result and standings from Norwegian championship match on Saturday: Odd Grenland 2 Tromso 2

Played on Friday, May 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Stabaek 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 11 8 13 3 Sogndal 6 3 3 0 9 2 12 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 7 3 3 1 9 6 12 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 6 Honefoss BK 6 2 4 0 6 2 10 7 Valerenga Oslo 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 8 Molde 6 3 0 3 8 9 9 9 Sandnes Ulf 6 2 2 2 11 13 8 10 Odd Grenland 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 11 Aalesund 6 1 4 1 6 7 7 12 Viking Stavanger 6 2 1 3 4 6 7 13 Fredrikstad 6 1 2 3 11 10 5 14 Brann Bergen 6 1 0 5 8 12 3 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 16 Stabaek 7 0 1 6 3 17 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 6 FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1600) Sandnes Ulf v HÃnefoss BK (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Sogndal (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Fredrikstad (1600) Molde v Aalesund (1800) Monday, May 7 Brann Bergen v Viking Stavanger (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)