April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 24 IK Start 2 Valerenga Oslo 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Valerenga Oslo 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 3 3 0 0 8 3 9 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 2 1 0 12 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Molde 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 ------------------------- 5 Sandefjord Fotball 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 6 Mjondalen IF 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 7 IK Start 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 8 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 9 Stabaek 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 10 Viking Stavanger 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 11 Lillestrom * 3 0 3 0 3 3 2 12 Stromsgodset IF 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 13 Tromso 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 3 0 1 2 1 9 1 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 3 0 1 2 2 11 1 16 Bodo Glimt 3 0 0 3 4 10 0 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 25 Odd Grenland v Mjondalen IF (1330) Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, April 26 Aalesund v Tromso (1330) FK Haugesund v Molde (1600) Lillestrom v Stabaek (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Bodo Glimt (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)