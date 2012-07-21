July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 21
Molde 1 Viking Stavanger 2
Friday, July 20
FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 15 11 2 2 32 18 35
2 Molde 16 10 1 5 29 18 31
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 7 1 25 13 28
4 FK Haugesund 16 6 7 3 23 15 25
5 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23
6 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 3 6 19 20 21
7 Honefoss BK 15 5 6 4 14 16 21
8 Viking Stavanger 16 6 3 7 15 24 21
9 Aalesund 15 4 8 3 20 17 20
10 Brann Bergen 15 6 1 8 28 24 19
11 Sogndal 16 4 7 5 17 20 19
12 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17
13 Sandnes Ulf 15 4 5 6 19 25 17
14 Odd Grenland 15 4 4 7 21 27 16
15 Fredrikstad 15 3 3 9 24 28 12
16 Stabaek 15 2 1 12 12 34 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 22
Fredrikstad v Hønefoss BK (1400)
Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1400)
Sandnes Ulf v Tromso (1400) Postponed
Brann Bergen v Aalesund (1400)
Stabaek v Valerenga Oslo (1400)
Monday, July 23
Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1700)