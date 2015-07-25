July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Sunday, July 26
Stromsgodset IF Molde Postponed
Saturday, July 25
FK Haugesund 2 Stabaek 2
Friday, July 24
IK Start 0 Viking Stavanger 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 11 3 2 43 15 36
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 17 9 5 3 29 20 32
3 Viking Stavanger 17 10 1 6 34 22 31
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 16 9 3 4 33 23 30
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 16 8 3 5 29 27 27
6 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25
7 Odd Grenland 16 5 7 4 23 22 22
8 Lillestrom * 16 5 7 4 23 21 21
9 Bodo Glimt 17 6 2 9 26 35 20
10 IK Start 17 5 4 8 26 29 19
11 Aalesund 16 5 4 7 22 36 19
12 Sarpsborg 08 16 4 6 6 18 22 18
13 FK Haugesund 17 4 6 7 17 28 18
-------------------------
14 Tromso 16 4 4 8 23 27 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 16 3 6 7 23 36 15
16 Sandefjord Fotball 16 2 3 11 15 37 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Bodo Glimt v Aalesund (1330)
Odd Grenland v Tromso (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Molde (1600) Postponed
Sandefjord Fotball v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, July 27
Valerenga Oslo v Lillestrom (1700)