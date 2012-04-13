April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Norwegian championship results
and standings on Friday
Fredrikstad 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
-------------------------
2 Tromso 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
3 Valerenga Oslo 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
-------------------------
4 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
-------------------------
5 Sogndal 3 1 2 0 4 0 5
6 Fredrikstad 4 1 1 2 7 5 4
7 FK Haugesund 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 7 7 4
9 Viking Stavanger 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Aalesund 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
10 Honefoss BK 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
12 Brann Bergen 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
13 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
16 Stabaek 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1600)
Brann Bergen v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sogndal v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1800)
Monday, April 16
Stabaek v HÃnefoss BK (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)
