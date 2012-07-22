July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 22
Fredrikstad 0 Hønefoss BK 2
Odd Grenland 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Brann Bergen 2 Aalesund 1
Stabaek 1 Valerenga Oslo 3
Saturday, July 21
Molde 1 Viking Stavanger 2
Friday, July 20
FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 16 11 2 3 33 20 35
-------------------------
2 Molde 16 10 1 5 29 18 31
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 7 1 25 13 28
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 16 6 7 3 23 15 25
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 16 7 3 6 22 21 24
6 Honefoss BK 16 6 6 4 16 16 24
7 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23
8 Brann Bergen 16 7 1 8 30 25 22
9 Viking Stavanger 16 6 3 7 15 24 21
10 Aalesund 16 4 8 4 21 19 20
11 Sogndal 16 4 7 5 17 20 19
12 Odd Grenland 16 5 4 7 23 28 19
13 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 15 4 5 6 19 25 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 16 3 3 10 24 30 12
16 Stabaek 16 2 1 13 13 37 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 22
Sandnes Ulf v Tromso (1400) Postponed
Monday, July 23
Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1700)