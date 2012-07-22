July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 22 Fredrikstad 0 Hønefoss BK 2 Odd Grenland 2 Stromsgodset IF 1 Brann Bergen 2 Aalesund 1 Stabaek 1 Valerenga Oslo 3 Saturday, July 21 Molde 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Friday, July 20 FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 16 11 2 3 33 20 35 ------------------------- 2 Molde 16 10 1 5 29 18 31 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 7 1 25 13 28 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 16 6 7 3 23 15 25 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 16 7 3 6 22 21 24 6 Honefoss BK 16 6 6 4 16 16 24 7 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23 8 Brann Bergen 16 7 1 8 30 25 22 9 Viking Stavanger 16 6 3 7 15 24 21 10 Aalesund 16 4 8 4 21 19 20 11 Sogndal 16 4 7 5 17 20 19 12 Odd Grenland 16 5 4 7 23 28 19 13 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 15 4 5 6 19 25 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 16 3 3 10 24 30 12 16 Stabaek 16 2 1 13 13 37 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 22 Sandnes Ulf v Tromso (1400) Postponed Monday, July 23 Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1700)