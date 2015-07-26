July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
Bodo Glimt 1 Aalesund 0
Odd Grenland 3 Tromso 2
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sarpsborg 08 2 Mjondalen IF 2
Stromsgodset IF Molde Postponed
Saturday, July 25
FK Haugesund 2 Stabaek 2
Friday, July 24
IK Start 0 Viking Stavanger 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 3 2 45 16 39
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 17 9 5 3 29 20 32
3 Viking Stavanger 17 10 1 6 34 22 31
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 16 9 3 4 33 23 30
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 16 8 3 5 29 27 27
6 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25
7 Odd Grenland 17 6 7 4 26 24 25
8 Bodo Glimt 18 7 2 9 27 35 23
9 Lillestrom * 16 5 7 4 23 21 21
10 IK Start 17 5 4 8 26 29 19
11 Sarpsborg 08 17 4 7 6 20 24 19
12 Aalesund 17 5 4 8 22 37 19
13 FK Haugesund 17 4 6 7 17 28 18
-------------------------
14 Tromso 17 4 4 9 25 30 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 17 3 7 7 25 38 16
16 Sandefjord Fotball 17 2 3 12 16 39 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Stromsgodset IF v Molde (1600) Postponed
Monday, July 27
Valerenga Oslo v Lillestrom (1700)