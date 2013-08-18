Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Honefoss BK 0 Sandnes Ulf 1 IK Start 1 FK Haugesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 0 Sogndal 1 Tromso 1 Aalesund 2 Viking Stavanger 3 Brann Bergen 2 Saturday, August 17 Molde 1 Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Valerenga Oslo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 12 6 2 36 17 42 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 43 19 39 3 Aalesund 20 11 4 5 44 29 37 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 20 9 7 4 28 21 34 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 20 10 3 7 27 26 33 6 Brann Bergen 20 8 3 9 31 32 27 7 Odd Grenland 20 7 5 8 24 21 26 8 Valerenga Oslo 20 7 5 8 29 33 26 9 Sogndal 20 6 8 6 26 30 26 10 Molde 20 6 7 7 30 28 25 11 Sandnes Ulf 20 7 4 9 23 33 25 12 Lillestrom 19 6 5 8 24 28 23 13 Tromso 20 5 6 9 30 31 21 ------------------------- 14 IK Start 20 4 6 10 26 40 18 ------------------------- 15 Sarpsborg 08 20 4 5 11 25 43 17 16 Honefoss BK 20 3 7 10 21 36 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Lillestrom v Stromsgodset IF (1700)