July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 1
Lillestrom 2 Tromso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 10 2 1 25 7 32
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 13 8 3 2 17 9 27
3 Molde 13 7 3 3 25 20 24
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 13 7 2 4 24 17 23
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 13 7 2 4 14 12 23
6 Brann Bergen 13 7 2 4 11 10 23
7 FK Haugesund 13 6 3 4 23 18 21
8 Sarpsborg 08 13 5 4 4 14 15 19
9 Lillestrom 14 4 5 5 24 23 17
10 Tromso 14 4 4 6 14 21 16
11 Sogndal 13 3 6 4 12 13 15
12 Aalesund 13 3 3 7 15 18 12
13 Valerenga Oslo 13 3 2 8 14 19 11
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 13 3 2 8 13 19 11
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 13 3 1 9 14 21 10
16 IK Start 13 0 6 7 8 25 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 2
FK Haugesund v IK Start (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sunday, July 3
Valerenga Oslo v Odd Grenland (1330)
Molde v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Brann Bergen (1600)
Stabaek v Sogndal (1600)
Monday, July 4
Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1700)