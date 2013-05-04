May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sandnes Ulf 1 Valerenga Oslo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aalesund 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Viking Stavanger 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 3 2 2 13 7 11
6 Lillestrom 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
7 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
8 Tromso 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
9 Valerenga Oslo 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
10 IK Start 6 2 2 2 11 11 8
11 Sandnes Ulf 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
12 Sarpsborg 08 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
13 Honefoss BK 6 1 2 3 9 10 5
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 6 1 2 3 5 12 5
-------------------------
15 Odd Grenland 6 1 1 4 4 7 4
16 Molde 6 0 1 5 5 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1330)
FK Haugesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Honefoss BK v Tromso (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sogndal v Brann Bergen (1700)
Monday, May 6
IK Start v Molde (1700)