June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 29
Molde 3 Sarpsborg 08 1
Brann Bergen 6 Sandnes Ulf 1
Sogndal 1 Honefoss BK 1
Stromsgodset IF 3 Tromso 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 14 10 2 2 29 10 32
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 8 3 2 24 12 27
3 Brann Bergen 14 8 0 6 23 18 24
-------------------------
4 Aalesund 13 7 2 4 26 17 23
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 13 7 2 4 16 13 23
6 FK Haugesund 13 6 2 5 17 16 20
7 Sogndal 14 5 5 4 19 21 20
8 Tromso 14 5 4 5 21 17 19
9 Sarpsborg 08 14 4 5 5 19 28 17
10 Honefoss BK 14 3 6 5 16 20 15
11 Lillestrom 13 4 3 6 18 23 15
12 Molde 14 3 5 6 21 21 14
13 Valerenga Oslo 13 4 2 7 16 22 14
-------------------------
14 IK Start 13 3 4 6 16 25 13
-------------------------
15 Odd Grenland 13 3 3 7 11 15 12
16 Sandnes Ulf 14 2 4 8 11 25 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 30
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1330)
IK Start v Aalesund (1600)
Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)