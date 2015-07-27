July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, July 27 Valerenga Oslo 2 Lillestrom 0 Sunday, July 26 Bodo Glimt 1 Aalesund 0 Odd Grenland 3 Tromso 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 Mjondalen IF 2 Stromsgodset IF Molde Postponed Saturday, July 25 FK Haugesund 2 Stabaek 2 Friday, July 24 IK Start 0 Viking Stavanger 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 3 2 45 16 39 ------------------------- 2 Valerenga Oslo 17 10 3 4 35 23 33 3 Stabaek 17 9 5 3 29 20 32 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 17 10 1 6 34 22 31 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 16 8 3 5 29 27 27 6 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25 7 Odd Grenland 17 6 7 4 26 24 25 8 Bodo Glimt 18 7 2 9 27 35 23 9 Lillestrom * 17 5 7 5 23 23 21 10 IK Start 17 5 4 8 26 29 19 11 Sarpsborg 08 17 4 7 6 20 24 19 12 Aalesund 17 5 4 8 22 37 19 13 FK Haugesund 17 4 6 7 17 28 18 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 17 4 4 9 25 30 16 ------------------------- 15 Mjondalen IF 17 3 7 7 25 38 16 16 Sandefjord Fotball 17 2 3 12 16 39 9 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 26 Stromsgodset IF v Molde (1600) Postponed