April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 1
Molde 4 Lillestrom 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
-------------------------
2 FK Haugesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
3 Bodo Glimt 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
7 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
8 Aalesund 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
9 Brann Bergen 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 IK Start 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
10 Tromso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
12 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
13 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
14 Sarpsborg 08 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
16 Valerenga Oslo 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 2
IK Start v Viking Stavanger (1330)
Valerenga Oslo v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sunday, April 3
Odd Grenland v Tromso (1330)
Aalesund v Brann Bergen (1600)
Bodo Glimt v Stabaek (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Sogndal (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v FK Haugesund (1800)