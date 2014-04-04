April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 4 Viking Stavanger 0 Stromsgodset IF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Stabaek 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 6 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Odd Grenland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Bodo Glimt 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 FK Haugesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Sandnes Ulf 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 13 IK Start 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 ------------------------- 14 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 5 Odd Grenland v Molde (1330) Aalesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, April 6 IK Start v FK Haugesund (1330) Lillestrom v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Sogndal v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Bodo Glimt (1600) Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1700)