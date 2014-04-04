April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 4
Viking Stavanger 0 Stromsgodset IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Stabaek 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
4 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Odd Grenland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Bodo Glimt 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 FK Haugesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Sandnes Ulf 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 IK Start 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-------------------------
14 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 5
Odd Grenland v Molde (1330)
Aalesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sunday, April 6
IK Start v FK Haugesund (1330)
Lillestrom v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sogndal v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1700)