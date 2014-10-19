Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Odd Grenland 4 Bodo Glimt 3
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Valerenga Oslo 2
Sandnes Ulf 1 Sogndal 0
Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Lillestrom 1
Saturday, October 18
IK Start 1 Aalesund 2
Molde 1 FK Haugesund 2
Friday, October 17
Brann Bergen 1 Sarpsborg 08 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 27 20 5 2 59 22 65
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 27 16 7 4 50 28 55
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 15 6 6 56 41 51
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 27 14 5 8 43 35 47
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 27 11 7 9 39 31 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 27 10 9 8 56 47 39
7 Sarpsborg 08 27 9 9 9 37 44 36
8 Stabaek 27 10 5 12 41 50 35
9 IK Start 27 10 4 13 43 52 34
10 Viking Stavanger 27 7 12 8 38 37 33
11 Aalesund 27 8 8 11 32 36 32
12 FK Haugesund 27 8 6 13 37 44 30
13 Bodo Glimt 27 8 5 14 40 53 29
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 27 6 6 15 30 44 24
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 27 6 5 16 35 49 23
16 Sandnes Ulf 27 4 9 14 22 45 21
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation