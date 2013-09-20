Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 20
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 14 7 3 42 22 49
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 23 14 4 5 52 24 46
3 Aalesund 23 11 5 7 47 35 38
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 23 10 8 5 30 23 38
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 24 11 5 8 31 30 38
6 Brann Bergen 23 10 3 10 38 37 33
7 Molde 23 8 7 8 39 34 31
8 Lillestrom 23 8 7 8 29 31 31
9 Valerenga Oslo 23 8 6 9 34 41 30
10 Sogndal 23 7 8 8 28 33 29
11 Sandnes Ulf 23 8 4 11 27 43 28
12 Odd Grenland 23 7 5 11 26 28 26
13 Tromso 23 6 7 10 32 33 25
-------------------------
14 IK Start 23 6 7 10 35 41 25
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 23 4 8 11 25 39 20
16 Sarpsborg 08 23 5 5 13 28 49 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 21
Lillestrom v Honefoss BK (1330)
Brann Bergen v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sunday, September 22
Sarpsborg 08 v Tromso (1330)
IK Start v Sogndal (1600)
Molde v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Odd Grenland v Aalesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Valerenga Oslo (1700)