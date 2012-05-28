May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
Norwegian championship matches on Monday
HÃnefoss BK 1 Molde 1
Sandnes Ulf 0 FK Haugesund 2
Stabaek 4 Lillestrom 1
Tromso 2 Brann Bergen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 12 8 1 3 23 13 25
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 11 8 1 2 21 13 25
3 FK Haugesund 12 6 5 1 21 11 23
-------------------------
4 Tromso 12 6 3 3 21 13 21
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 4 6 1 16 9 18
6 Honefoss BK 12 4 6 2 11 9 18
7 Aalesund 11 3 5 3 14 14 14
8 Valerenga Oslo 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
9 Sandnes Ulf 12 3 5 4 15 20 14
10 Viking Stavanger 11 4 2 5 9 14 14
11 Brann Bergen 12 4 1 7 19 19 13
12 Odd Grenland 11 3 4 4 14 14 13
13 Sogndal 11 3 4 4 10 13 13
14 Lillestrom 12 2 5 5 13 19 11
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 11 1 3 7 15 20 6
16 Stabaek 11 1 1 9 7 26 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
