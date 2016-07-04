July 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 4
Stromsgodset IF 4 Aalesund 2
Sunday, July 3
Molde 0 Viking Stavanger 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Brann Bergen 0
Stabaek 0 Sogndal 1
Valerenga Oslo 0 Odd Grenland 1
Saturday, July 2
Bodo Glimt 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
FK Haugesund 2 IK Start 1
Friday, July 1
Lillestrom 2 Tromso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 10 3 1 25 7 33
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 14 9 3 2 18 9 30
3 Stromsgodset IF 14 8 2 4 28 19 26
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 14 8 2 4 15 12 26
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 14 7 3 4 25 19 24
6 Molde 14 7 3 4 25 21 24
7 Brann Bergen 14 7 2 5 11 11 23
8 Sarpsborg 08 14 6 4 4 15 15 22
9 Sogndal 14 4 6 4 13 13 18
10 Lillestrom 14 4 5 5 24 23 17
11 Tromso 14 4 4 6 14 21 16
12 Aalesund 14 3 3 8 17 22 12
13 Bodo Glimt 14 3 3 8 13 19 12
-------------------------
14 Valerenga Oslo 14 3 2 9 14 20 11
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 14 3 1 10 14 22 10
16 IK Start 14 0 6 8 9 27 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation