May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 27
Sandefjord Fotball 0 Odd Grenland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 6 3 1 15 6 21
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 10 6 2 2 23 9 20
3 Sarpsborg 08 10 6 2 2 21 11 20
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 11 6 1 4 11 11 19
-------------------------
5 Stabaek 10 5 3 2 16 11 18
6 Aalesund 10 5 2 3 14 11 17
7 Molde 10 4 2 4 15 14 14
8 Sandefjord Fotball 11 4 2 5 12 17 14
9 Tromso 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
10 Valerenga Oslo 10 4 1 5 12 15 13
11 Sogndal 10 3 2 5 14 16 11
12 FK Haugesund 10 3 2 5 13 16 11
13 Kristiansund BK 10 3 2 5 9 15 11
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF 10 2 4 4 9 14 10
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 10 2 2 6 8 15 8
16 Viking Stavanger 10 1 2 7 7 17 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 28
FK Haugesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Kristiansund BK v Sogndal (1600)
Lillestrom v Tromso (1600)
Molde v Stabaek (1600)
Brann Bergen v Aalesund (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, May 29
Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1700)