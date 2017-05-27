May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 27 Sandefjord Fotball 0 Odd Grenland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 6 3 1 15 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 10 6 2 2 23 9 20 3 Sarpsborg 08 10 6 2 2 21 11 20 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 11 6 1 4 11 11 19 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 6 Aalesund 10 5 2 3 14 11 17 7 Molde 10 4 2 4 15 14 14 8 Sandefjord Fotball 11 4 2 5 12 17 14 9 Tromso 10 3 4 3 12 13 13 10 Valerenga Oslo 10 4 1 5 12 15 13 11 Sogndal 10 3 2 5 14 16 11 12 FK Haugesund 10 3 2 5 13 16 11 13 Kristiansund BK 10 3 2 5 9 15 11 ------------------------- 14 Stromsgodset IF 10 2 4 4 9 14 10 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 10 2 2 6 8 15 8 16 Viking Stavanger 10 1 2 7 7 17 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 28 FK Haugesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Kristiansund BK v Sogndal (1600) Lillestrom v Tromso (1600) Molde v Stabaek (1600) Brann Bergen v Aalesund (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, May 29 Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1700)